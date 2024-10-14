Nutritional deuterium depletion and health: a scoping review.

Large variations in fatty and amino acid natural H/H ratios in reference with solvent water point to the active involvement of compartmental, inter- and intramolecular deuterium disequilibrium in adaptive biology. Yet, the human deutenome is an untapped area of energy metabolism and health in humans.

The purpose of this scoping review is to examine health effects through deuterium homeostasis using deuterium-depleted water and/or a deuterium-depleted diet. We also aim to reveal health effects of nutritional, metabolic and exercise ketosis, i.e. complete mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation with the production of deuterium depleted (deupleted) metabolic water.

A protocol process approach was used to retrieve current research in deuterium depletion according to the preferred reporting items protocol for systematic reviews and meta-analyses, extension for scoping reviews with checklist (PRISMA-ScR).

Fifteen research articles were used. All retrieved articles were heterogenous in nature and additional themes did not evolve. Deuterium depletion was found to have beneficial health effects in the following conditions: cancer prevention, cancer treatment, depression, diabetes, long-term memory, anti-aging, and sports performance. Deutenomics is actively pursued in drug research and there are biomarker roles attributed to large natural variations with adaptive significance in biology.

Even with limited data, consistent deuterium depletion can be seen across all conditions reviewed. More randomized control trials are recommended to confirm cause and effect for translationally and clinically informed integrative nutrition-based medical interventions.

