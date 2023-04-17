Although the study of cognitive disengagement syndrome (CDS; previously called sluggish cognitive tempo) first emerged in the 1980s, very little is known about treating CDS or its impact on evidence-based interventions for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with which it frequently co-occurs. The objective of this leading article was to investigate the existing evidence on medication treatment and CDS, including studies that have examined CDS response to medication and CDS as a moderator of ADHD treatment response. A total of seven studies were identified. At present, the limited existing literature suggests that psychostimulants such as methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine, as well as atomoxetine, may improve CDS symptoms, although replication and research on related medications is needed. However, there are indications that CDS symptoms may predict a reduced response to methylphenidate in children with ADHD. Although untested, research on the neurobiological, neuropsychological, and behavioral correlates of CDS point to a possible benefit of other ADHD medications (e.g., guanfacine), medications that treat narcolepsy (e.g., modafinil), and medications traditionally used to treat depression and anxiety (e.g., viloxazine, bupropion, fluvoxamine), some of which have also recently been used in ADHD management. The article concludes with recommendations for future research on pharmacologic treatment and CDS.© 2023. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Switzerland AG.