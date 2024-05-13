SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Pooled Population Pharmacokinetic Analysis and Dose Recommendations for Ciprofloxacin in Intensive Care Unit Patients with Obesity.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Koen P van Rhee,Roger J M Brüggemann,Jason A Roberts,Fredrik Sjövall,Reinier M van Hest,Paul W G Elbers,Alan Abdulla,Paul D van der Linden,Catherijne A J Knibbe

  • Koen P van Rhee

    Department of Clinical Pharmacy, Tergooi MC, Hilversum, The Netherlands.

    Department of Clinical Pharmacy, St Jansdal Hospital, Harderwijk, The Netherlands.

    Division of Systems Biomedicine and Pharmacology, Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Roger J M Brüggemann

    Department of Pharmacy and Radboud Institute of Health Science, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Center for Infectious Diseases, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

    Jason A Roberts

    University of Queensland, Centre for Clinical Research, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.

    Herston Infectious Diseases Institute (HeIDI), Metro North Health, Brisbane, Australia.

    Departments of Pharmacy and Intensive Care Medicine, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Brisbane, Australia.

    Division of Anaesthesiology Critical Care Emergency and Pain Medicine, Nîmes University Hospital, University of Montpellier, Nîmes, France.

    Fredrik Sjövall

    Department of Intensive Care and Perioperative Medicine, Skane University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

    Mitochondrial Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Reinier M van Hest

    Department of Pharmacy and Clinical Pharmacology, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Paul W G Elbers

    Department of Intensive Care Medicine, Amsterdam UMC, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

    Alan Abdulla

    Department of Hospital Pharmacy, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

    Paul D van der Linden

    Department of Clinical Pharmacy, Tergooi MC, Hilversum, The Netherlands.

    Catherijne A J Knibbe

    Division of Systems Biomedicine and Pharmacology, Leiden Academic Centre for Drug Research, Leiden, The Netherlands.

    Department of Clinical Pharmacy, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, The Netherlands.

