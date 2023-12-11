 Population pharmacokinetics of methotrexate and 7-hydroxymethotrexate and delayed excretion in infants and young children with brain tumors. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Population pharmacokinetics of methotrexate and 7-hydroxymethotrexate and delayed excretion in infants and young children with brain tumors.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Olivia Campagne,Jie Huang,Tong Lin,Wilburn E Reddick,Nicholas S Selvo,Arzu Onar-Thomas,Deborah Ward,Giles Robinson,Amar Gajjar,Clinton F Stewart

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Olivia Campagne

    Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Jie Huang

    Department of Biostatistics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Tong Lin

    Department of Biostatistics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Wilburn E Reddick

    Department of Diagnostic Imaging, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Nicholas S Selvo

    Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Arzu Onar-Thomas

    Department of Biostatistics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Deborah Ward

    Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Giles Robinson

    Department of Oncology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Amar Gajjar

    Department of Oncology, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA.

    Clinton F Stewart

    Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105, USA. Electronic address: Clinton.stewart@stjude.org.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST