PrEP Use Increased From 2013 to 2023

Photo Credit: YakubovAlim

PrEP use increased between 2013 and 2023, according to a research letter published in JAMA. Laura M. Mann, PhD, MPH, and colleagues used the IQVIA Real-World Longitudinal Prescription Data database to examine trends in PrEP prescriptions in the United States from 2013 to 2023. 1.1 million people were prescribed oral or injectable PrEP during the study period, and 88.6% of them were men. In 2013 to 2023, the annual number of PrEP users increased from 10,281 to 505,730 and oral PrEP accounted for a cumulative 99% of people prescriptions. Following the availability of injectable PrEP formulations in 2022, prescriptions increased from 1.1% (2022) to 2.5% (2023). “Generic PrEP dominated the market,” Dr. Mann and colleagues wrote. “This could be attributed to a 2021 federal guidance directing insurers to cover the cost of generic PrEP medication without patient cost-sharing, suggesting that effective health policy can result in lower healthcare expenditures.”