SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

PrEP Use Increased From 2013 to 2023

Nov 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Mann LM, et al. Trends in oral and injectable HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis prescriptions in the US, 2013-2023. JAMA. Published online October 14, 2024. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.21493

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU