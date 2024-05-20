Prevalence and risk factors for chronic kidney disease among older adult patients with schizophrenia in Taiwan.

There is an increasing incidence and prevalence of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide. Little is known the prevalence of CKD among older patients with schizophrenia. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of CKD and its risk factors in older adults with schizophrenia.

In this cross-sectional study, a convenience sample of 240 patients with schizophrenia age 50 or older were recruited. In addition to demographic and clinical data, participants’ estimated glomerular filtration rate was calculated using the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease equation based on age, sex, ethnicity, and serum creatinine level determined from a blood sample taken from participants.

The overall prevalence of CKD was 11.3%. Those with CKD group were older, had a longer duration of psychiatric illness, a higher body mass index (BMI), and diagnoses of hypertension compared to those in the non-CKD group. Independent of other risk factors, older age and BMI were significantly associated with CKD.

This study found that the overall prevalence of CKD in older patients with schizophrenia was 11.3%. Risk factors for CKD in this population were older age and higher BMI. In addition to early identification and early treatment of CKD in older patients with schizophrenia, clinicians should actively manage the risk factors identified in this study, such as higher BMI and older age.



