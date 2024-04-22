SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Prevotella intermedia boosts OSCC progression through ISG15 upregulation: a new target for intervention.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Yao Qin,Zhiyuan Li,Ting Liu,Jingjing Ma,Hong Liu,Yifan Zhou,Shuai Wang,Lei Zhang,Qiao Peng,Pei Ye,Ning Duan,Wenmei Wang,Xiang Wang

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Yao Qin

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Zhiyuan Li

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Ting Liu

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Jingjing Ma

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Hong Liu

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Yifan Zhou

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Shuai Wang

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Lei Zhang

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Qiao Peng

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Pei Ye

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Ning Duan

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China.

    Wenmei Wang

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China. wenmei-wang@hotmail.com.

    Xiang Wang

    Nanjing Stomatological Hospital, Affiliated Hospital of Medical School, Institute of Stomatology, Nanjing University, 30 Zhongyang Road, Nanjing, 210008, China. wangxiang@nju.edu.cn.

