Prevotella intermedia boosts OSCC progression through ISG15 upregulation: a new target for intervention.

Periodontitis-associated bacteria, such as Porphyromonas gingivalis and Fusobacterium nucleatum, are closely linked to the risk of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). Emerging studies have indicated that another common periodontal pathogen, Prevotella intermedia (P. intermedia), is enriched in OSCC and could affect the occurrence and progression of OSCC. Our aim is to determine the effects of P. intermedia on the progression of OSCC and the role of antibiotics in reversing these effects.

In this study, a murine xenograft model of OSCC was established, and the mice were injected intratumorally with PBS (control group), P. intermedia (P.i group), or P. intermedia combined with an antibiotic cocktail administration (P.i + ABX group), respectively. The effects of P. intermedia and ABX administration on xenograft tumor growth, invasion, angiogenesis, and metastasis were investigated by tumor volume measurement and histopathological examination. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to investigate the changes in serum cytokine levels. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) was adopted to analyze the alterations in the levels of inflammatory cytokines and infiltrated immune cells in OSCC tissues of xenograft tumors. Transcriptome sequencing and analysis were conducted to determine differential expression genes among various groups.

Compared with the control treatment, P. intermedia treatment significantly promoted tumor growth, invasion, angiogenesis, and metastasis, markedly affected the levels of inflammatory cytokines, and markedly altered M2 macrophages and regulatory T cells (Tregs) infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. However, ABX administration clearly abolished these effects of P. intermedia. Transcriptome and immunohistochemical analyses revealed that P. intermedia infection increased the expression of interferon-stimulated gene 15 (ISG15). Correlation analysis indicated that the expression level of ISG15 was positively correlated with the Ki67 expression level, microvessel density, serum concentrations and tissue expression levels of inflammatory cytokines, and quantities of infiltrated M2 macrophages and Tregs. However, it is negatively correlated with the quantities of infiltrated CD4 and CD8 T cells.

In conclusion, intratumoral P. intermedia infection aggravated OSCC progression, which may be achieved through upregulation of ISG15. This study sheds new light on the possible pathogenic mechanism of intratumoral P. intermedia in OSCC progression, which could be a prospective target for OSCC prevention and treatment.

