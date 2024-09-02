SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Process evaluation of the initial implementation of the Moments that Matter parenting program in Kenya.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Joshua Jeong,Juliet K McCann,Alina Bhojani,Yuri Kim,Malia Uyehara,Zane Maguet,Wilson Ochuka,Michael Ochieng

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Joshua Jeong

    Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Juliet K McCann

    Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Alina Bhojani

    Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Yuri Kim

    Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

    Malia Uyehara

    Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Zane Maguet

    Hubert Department of Global Health, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Wilson Ochuka

    B&M Consult, Nairobi, Kenya.

    Michael Ochieng

    B&M Consult, Nairobi, Kenya.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt