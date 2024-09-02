Process evaluation of the initial implementation of the Moments that Matter parenting program in Kenya.

The Moments that Matter® parenting program aims to promote nurturing care and healthy early childhood development (ECD) through monthly home visits and monthly community group meetings that are delivered by ECD promoters and coordinated with faith leaders in rural Western Kenya. We designed a process evaluation in August 2023 during the first quarter of program implementation. We conducted in-depth interviews and focus group discussions with caregivers, ECD promoters, faith leaders, and program staff to capture their program experiences, assess program quality, and explore the implementation barriers and facilitators during this early stage of program roll-out. Although ECD promoters delivered the program with fidelity, the roles and responsibilities of faith leaders were relatively weaker and inconsistent. Key facilitators of quality implementation included visual aids of key messages and supportive supervision. Barriers included a lack of clarity about faith leaders’ roles and relatively long group session duration. We highlight several key recommendations for improving fidelity, quality, and eventual program effects with respect to enhancing nurturing care and early child development. Overall, our study showcases how a process evaluation conducted during the early phase of program implementation can reveal practical insights that can be used to inform program adaptations and quality improvement.© 2024 The New York Academy of Sciences.

