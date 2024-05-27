SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Prognostic factors of idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome: A nationwide survey in Japan.

May 27, 2024

Experts: Akira Honda,Yasutaka Masuda,Yu Oyama,Kensuke Matsuda,Hideaki Mizuno,Akiko M Saito,Yoshio Katayama,Norio Komatsu,Kazuhiro Toyama,Mineo Kurokawa

  • Akira Honda

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Yasutaka Masuda

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Yu Oyama

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Kensuke Matsuda

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Hideaki Mizuno

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Akiko M Saito

    Clinical Research Center, NHO Nagoya Medical Center, Nagoya, Japan.

    Yoshio Katayama

    Hematology, Department of Medicine, Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine, Kobe, Japan.

    Norio Komatsu

    Department of Hematology, Juntendo University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan.

    Kazuhiro Toyama

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Mineo Kurokawa

    Department of Hematology and Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan.

    Department of Cell Therapy and Transplantation Medicine, The University of Tokyo Hospital, Tokyo, Japan.

