Prognostic factors of idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome: A nationwide survey in Japan.

Idiopathic hypereosinophilic syndrome (iHES) is a condition wherein persistent hypereosinophilia associated with end-organ damage occurs without any known causes. Due to the rarity of the disease, insufficient knowledge has been accumulated. We therefore conducted a retrospective, multicentre, nationwide survey on iHES in Japan. A total of 57 patients were identified. For 43 patients who received any treatment, all cases were first treated with corticosteroids. An eosinophil percentage of less than 30% in the bone marrow and the absence of oedema were identified as factors associated with steroid dependency. The 5-year overall survival was 88.2%, and five patients died during follow-up; factors associated with worse overall survival were age >50, haemoglobin 34 s, the presence of dyspnoea, the presence of thrombotic tendency and the presence of renal failure. Given the rarity of fatalities in our cohort, time-to-next-treatment (TTNT) was further analysed; the presence of renal failure, splenomegaly and lung abnormalities were associated with worse TTNT. Our nationwide study not only demonstrated clinical characteristics and the outcome of patients with iHES but also for the first time revealed clinical factors associated with steroid dependency and duration of first-line corticosteroid efficacy.© 2024 The Author(s). British Journal of Haematology published by British Society for Haematology and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

