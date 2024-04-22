SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

PROMs as Important as Disease Activity Indexes for Assessing PsA

Apr 22, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lo Monaco M, Mallaci Bocchio R, Natoli G, et al. Critical importance of patient-reported outcomes for a comprehensive assessment of psoriatic arthritis patients. Front Med (Lausanne). 2024;10:1332432. Published 2024 Jan 16. doi:10.3389/fmed.2023.1332432

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Eric M. Ruderman, MD

    Photo Credit: Dr. Ruderman

    Professor of Medicine
    Associate Chief, Clinical Affairs
    Division of Rheumatology
    Northwestern University
    Feinberg School of Medicine

     

    Eric M. Ruderman, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he is a consultant for Amgen, GMS, Lilly, Novartis, and UCB and is an independent contractor for AbbVie, Janssen, Merck, and Selecta.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement