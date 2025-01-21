SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Our Role in Eye Disease Management After Home-Based, AI Screening

Jan 21, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Shu Q, et al. JAMA Netw Open. Published online August 1, 2024;7(8):e2425124. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.25124.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Mount Sinai Health System

Tamiesha Frempong, MD, MPH

Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Medical Education, and Pediatrics
Pediatric Ophthalmologist
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Tamiesha Frempong, MD, MPH, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial relationships to declare.

Photo Credit: University of Miami Health System

Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD

Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Clinical Electrical and Computer Engineering and Biomedical Engineering.
Director of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Augmented Vision Lab
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he receives royalties, plays an executive role, and has an ownership interest in Heru, Inc.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement