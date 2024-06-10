Revolutionizing breast cancer Ki-67 diagnosis: ultrasound radiomics and fully connected neural networks (FCNN) combination method.

This study aims to assess the diagnostic value of ultrasound habitat sub-region radiomics feature parameters using a fully connected neural networks (FCNN) combination method L2,1-norm in relation to breast cancer Ki-67 status.

Ultrasound images from 528 cases of female breast cancer at the Affiliated Hospital of Xiangnan University and 232 cases of female breast cancer at the Affiliated Rehabilitation Hospital of Xiangnan University were selected for this study. We utilized deep learning methods to automatically outline the gross tumor volume and perform habitat clustering. Subsequently, habitat sub-regions were extracted to identify radiomics features and underwent feature engineering using the L1,2-norm. A prediction model for the Ki-67 status of breast cancer patients was then developed using a FCNN. The model’s performance was evaluated using accuracy, area under the curve (AUC), specificity (Spe), positive predictive value (PPV), negative predictive value (NPV), Recall, and F1. In addition, calibration curves and clinical decision curves were plotted for the test set to visually assess the predictive accuracy and clinical benefit of the models.

Based on the feature engineering using the L1,2-norm, a total of 9 core features were identified. The predictive model, constructed by the FCNN model based on these 9 features, achieved the following scores: ACC 0.856, AUC 0.915, Spe 0.843, PPV 0.920, NPV 0.747, Recall 0.974, and F1 0.890. Furthermore, calibration curves and clinical decision curves of the validation set demonstrated a high level of confidence in the model’s performance and its clinical benefit.

Habitat clustering of ultrasound images of breast cancer is effectively supported by the combined implementation of the L1,2-norm and FCNN algorithms, allowing for the accurate classification of the Ki-67 status in breast cancer patients.

