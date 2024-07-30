SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Self-Management Intervention Effective for Chronic Pain in HIV

Jul 30, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Jones KF, et al. Efficacy of a Pain Self-Management Intervention Tailored to People With HIVA Randomized Clinical TrialJAMA Intern Med. Published online July 15, 2024. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.3071

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement