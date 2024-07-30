Self-Management Intervention Effective for Chronic Pain in HIV

Photo Credit: LightFieldStudios

A behavioral pain self-management intervention is effective for chronic pain in people living with HIV, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. Katie Fitzgerald Jones, PhD, and colleagues evaluated Skills to Manage Pain (STOMP), a behavioral pain self-management intervention, among 278 adults with HIV who experienced at least moderate chronic pain for 3 or more months versus enhanced usual care (EUC). Of the six possible one-on-one sessions, participants attended a mean of 2.9 sessions; for the six possible group sessions, they attended a mean of 2.4 sessions. Compared with EUC, STOMP was associated with a statistically significant mean difference for the primary outcome, Brief Pain Inventory (BPI) total score (−1.25 points), immediately after the intervention. The mean difference in BPI total score remained statistically significant 3 months after the intervention, favoring the STOMP intervention (−0.62 points).