Sexual health related quality of life (SHRQoL) is an important pillar of health related quality of life (HRQoL). The aim of this study was to investigate sexual functioning in men and women with pulmonary hypertension (PH).

In this cross-sectional study, a total of 78 patients were included, 49 were diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension and 29 with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (median age 53 [IQR: 46-67 years], 66.7% female). All patients completed SHRQoL questionnaires; for women: ASEX, FSFI, and FSDS and for men: ASEX and IIEF. A PH-specific SHRQoL questionnaire was created based on 4 semi-structured interviews to investigate PH-specific barriers in sexuality. More than half of the patients experienced symptoms during sexual activity, mainly dyspnea (52.6%) and palpitations (32.1%). Sexual dysfunction was present, according to the FSFI-questionnaire, in 63.0% of women. All of the men experienced at least mild dysfunction in one of the domains of the IIEF and erectile dysfunction was present in 48.0%. Sexual dysfunction occurred more often in both men and women with PH than in the general population. PAH-specific medication was not associated with sexual dysfunction, nor was subcutaneous or intravenous pump therapy (OR 1.14, 95%-CI: 0.75-1.73). Diuretics were associated with sexual dysfunction in women (OR 4.01, 95%-CI: 1.04-15.41). Of all patients committed in a relationship, 69.0% would like to discuss sexuality with their healthcare provider.

This study showed a high prevalence of sexual dysfunction in men and women with PH. It is important for healthcare providers to discuss sexuality with patients.

