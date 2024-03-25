SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Single-Molecule Characterization and Super-Resolution Imaging of Alzheimer’s Disease-Relevant Tau Aggregates in Human Samples.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Dorothea Böken,Dezerae Cox,Melanie Burke,Jeff Y L Lam,Taxiarchis Katsinelos,John S Danial,Emre Fertan,William A McEwan,James B Rowe,David Klenerman

  • Dorothea Böken

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, Lensfield Road, CB2 1EW, Cambridge, UNITED KINGDOM.

    Dezerae Cox

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    Melanie Burke

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    Jeff Y L Lam

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    Taxiarchis Katsinelos

    University of Cambridge, Clinical Neuroscience, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    John S Danial

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    Emre Fertan

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    William A McEwan

    University of Cambridge, Clinical Neuroscience, UK Dementia Research Institute, UNITED KINGDOM.

    James B Rowe

    University of Cambridge, Department of Clinical Neurosciences and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, UNITED KINGDOM.

    David Klenerman

    University of Cambridge, Department of Chemistry, Lensfield Road, CB2 1EW, Cambridge, UNITED KINGDOM.

