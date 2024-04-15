Smoking on the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

The relationship between smoking and the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) has been recognized, but the conclusions have been inconsistent. This systematic review and meta-analysis investigated the association between smoking and ARDS risk in adults.

The PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science databases were searched for eligible studies published from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2023. We enrolled adult patients exhibiting clinical risk factors for ARDS and smoking condition. Outcomes were quantified using odds ratios (ORs) for binary variables and mean differences (MDs) for continuous variables, with a standard 95% confidence interval (CI).

A total of 26 observational studies involving 36,995 patients were included. The meta-analysis revealed a significant association between smoking and an increased risk of ARDS (OR 1.67; 95% CI 1.33-2.08; P < 0.001). Further analysis revealed that the associations between patient-reported smoking history and ARDS occurrence were generally similar to the results of all the studies (OR 1.78; 95% CI 1.38-2.28; P < 0.001). In contrast, patients identified through the detection of tobacco metabolites (cotinine, a metabolite of nicotine, and 4-(methylnitrosamino)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanol (NNAL), a metabolite of tobacco products) showed no significant difference in ARDS risk (OR 1.19; 95% CI 0.69-2.05; P = 0.53). The smoking group was younger than the control group (MD - 7.15; 95% CI - 11.58 to - 2.72; P = 0.002). Subgroup analysis revealed that smoking notably elevated the incidence of ARDS with extrapulmonary etiologies (OR 1.85; 95% CI 1.43-2.38; P < 0.001). Publication bias did not affect the integrity of our conclusions. Sensitivity analysis further reinforced the reliability of our aggregated outcomes.

There is a strong association between smoking and elevated ARDS risk. This emphasizes the need for thorough assessment of patients’ smoking status, urging healthcare providers to vigilantly monitor individuals with a history of smoking, especially those with additional extrapulmonary risk factors for ARDS.

© 2024. The Author(s).

