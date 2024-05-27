SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Structural and functional characterization of retinal impairment in T1DM patients without diabetic retinopathy: a 3-year longitudinal study.

May 27, 2024

Experts: Riccardo Sacconi,Beatrice Tombolini,Antonio Cartabellotta,Gianpaolo Zerbini,Francesco Bandello,Giuseppe Querques

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Riccardo Sacconi

    School of Medicine, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

    Ophthalmology Unit, Division of Head and Neck, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Beatrice Tombolini

    School of Medicine, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

    Ophthalmology Unit, Division of Head and Neck, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Antonio Cartabellotta

    School of Medicine, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

    Ophthalmology Unit, Division of Head and Neck, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Gianpaolo Zerbini

    Complications of Diabetes Unit, Division of Metabolic and Cardiovascular Sciences, San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Francesco Bandello

    School of Medicine, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

    Ophthalmology Unit, Division of Head and Neck, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy.

    Giuseppe Querques

    School of Medicine, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy. giuseppe.querques@hotmail.it.

    Ophthalmology Unit, Division of Head and Neck, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy. giuseppe.querques@hotmail.it.

    Department of Ophthalmology, San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Via Olgettina 60, 20132, Milan, Italy. giuseppe.querques@hotmail.it.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement