Substantial Disparities Seen for Men in Cancer Cases & Deaths

Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

There are substantial disparities in cancer cases and deaths among men that are projected to widen by 2050, according to a study published in Cancer. Habtamu Mellie Bizuayehu, PhD, and colleagues analyzed 30 cancer types among men in 2022 and estimated projections for 2050. Mortality-to-incidence ratios (MIRs) were calculated by dividing age‐standardized mortality rates by incidence rates. A high MIR was seen among men aged 65 and older (61%), for rare cancer types (91%), and in countries with a low Human Development Index (HDI; 74%) in 2022. Cancer cases were projected to increase from 10.3 to 19 million between 2022 and 2050 (≥84%), while deaths were projected to increase from 5.4 to 10.5 million (≥93%), with a more than twofold increase among men aged 65 years and older and for low- and medium-HDI countries/territories (≥117% and ≥160%, respectively). Among working-age groups and very high-HDI countries/territories, cancer cases and deaths are also projected to increase (≥39% and ≥50%, respectively).