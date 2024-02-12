SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Sufficient PrEP Adherence “May Not Be Attainable” for People Who Inject Drugs

Feb 12, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Low Daily Oral PrEP Adherence and Low Validity of Self-Report in a Randomized Trial Among PWID in Ukraine
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0955395923003316?via%3Dihub

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Olga Morozova, PhD

    Assistant Professor
    Department of Public Health Sciences
    The University of Chicago

     

    Olga Morozova, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement