SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Sulthiame May Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Improve Sleep

Jun 18, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hedner J, et al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2022;15:1461-1469.

Hedner J, et al. Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of three doses of sulthiame in patients with obstructive sleep apnea: a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, dose-ranging study (STM-042/K). Late-breaking abstracts: science that will impact clinical care. ATS 2024, 17–22 May, San Diego, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement