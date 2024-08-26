Tele-Assessment Align With Face-to-Face Assessment in MS

The Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Dynamic Gait Index (DGI), and Timed Up and Go (TUG) were found to be reliable tests to use with online assessments of patients with MS, offering similar data to face-to-face assessment methods, according to a study from Murat Kürtüncü, MD, and colleagues. In the study, which was published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders, 39 participants were assessed both online and in person, with assessments being performed synchronously by two physiotherapists. Participants received BBS, DGI, and TUG assessments, the order of which was randomized. Three days were left between assessment methods. In determining agreement and correlation of findings between online and in-person assessments, intra-class correlation coefficients (ICC), limits of agreement, and Pearson’s correlation coefficient were applied. Extremely high correlations were observed in all BBS, DGI, and TUG measurements between tele-assessments and face-to-face assessments, and the inter-rater reliability of tele-assessments achieved excellent reliability.

Author Teresa Sellinger