SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Tele-Assessment Align With Face-to-Face Assessment in MS

Aug 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Erekdag A, et al. Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. 2024;90:105766-105766.‌

  • Murat Kürtüncü, MD

    Photo Credit: Istanbul University

    Professor
    Department of Neurology
    Istanbul Faculty Medicine
    Istanbul University

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU