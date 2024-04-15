SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Text mining of hypertension researches in the west Asia region: a 12-year trend analysis.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Mohammad Rezapour,Mohsen Yazdinejad,Faezeh Rajabi Kouchi,Masoomeh Habibi Baghi,Zahra Khorrami,Morteza Khavanin Zadeh,Elmira Pourbaghi,Hassan Rezapour

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Mohammad Rezapour

    Faculty Member of the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Tehran, Iran.

    Mohsen Yazdinejad

    Artificial Intelligence, University of Isfahan, Isfahan, Iran.

    Faezeh Rajabi Kouchi

    Department of Computer Engineering, Central Tehran Branch, Islamic Azad University, Tehran, Iran.

    Masoomeh Habibi Baghi

    Department of Educational Science, Shahid Beheshti University, Tehran, Iran.

    Zahra Khorrami

    Ophthalmic Epidemiology Research Center, Research Institute for Ophthalmology and Vision Science, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

    Morteza Khavanin Zadeh

    Hasheminejad Kidney Center, School of Medicine, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

    Elmira Pourbaghi

    Faculty of Advanced Sciences and Technology, Tehran Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University, Tehran, Iran.

    Hassan Rezapour

    Department of Transportation and Urban Infrastructure Studies, Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD, USA.

