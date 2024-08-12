The ethics of enhancement among image and performance enhancing drug coaches.

This research examines image and performance-enhancing drug (IPED) use, specifically focusing on the emerging role of IPED coaches. Situating drug use within broader assemblage theory, we investigated how these coaches, often operating in an online context, function as enabling environments, influencing practices, and contributing to harm reduction in a broader social context within and for IPED communities. Ten IPED coaches were interviewed, with this work focusing on their legal, ethical, and moral considerations, risk assessment, and harm reduction strategies of their practices. We employed a critical realist approach, following flexible coding to identify and develop themes which were further framed an enabling environments framework. Coaches operated along an ethical tightrope, emphasising the conscious regulation of conduct within established norms and the nuanced assessment of risks aligned with individual goals and motivations. Power dynamics and responsibility concerns unfolded through the lens of collaborative decision-making, where trust emerged as an essential element of these relations within contextual risk assessments. IPED coaches play a role in harm reduction by fostering trust and informed decision-making, balancing clients’ goals with health considerations. These findings emphasise the potential for collaboration between IPED coaches and the health workforce to enhance health promotion and support within IPED communities.

