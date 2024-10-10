The Impact of Teamwork: How Physicians & Pharmacists Working Together Can Expand Awareness About the Benefits of Vaccination

Photo Credit: Yaroslav Martseniyk

Yvette C. Terrie, RPh, discusses different strategies physicians and pharmacists can use to ensure more patients are informed about the benefits of vaccination.

As the respiratory virus season emerges with increased circulation of viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19, many people have, or plan to obtain the suggested vaccines to prevent or reduce these viruses per the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations this fall.

Abundant clinical evidence has established that vaccines are safe, effective, and the optimal means to prevent and/or reduce the incidence of severe disease, infections, and reduce mortality rates for available vaccine-preventable diseases. However, there is still a need to expand awareness about the clinical benefits associated with vaccinations since vaccine hesitancy, myths, and misconceptions about vaccines still exist.

Through ongoing collaborative efforts and engaging patients in conversation about vaccinations, physicians and pharmacists can expand awareness about the efficacy and safety of available vaccines, access patients’ vaccination needs per ACIP recommendations, employ shared decision-making strategies to consider patient goals and preferences, and assist patients in making informed decisions about their health and recommended vaccinations.

Recent News About Respiratory Vaccines

A recent nationwide survey from The Ohio State University Wexler Medical Center revealed that an estimated 37% of respondents who previously obtained vaccines do not plan to obtain vaccines this year. 1 Results also showed that an equivalent percentage of respondents indicated they “don’t need” any of the vaccines surveyed in the poll, including influenza, COVID-19, pneumococcal, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. Additional findings revealed that 55% and 43% of adults have obtained or intend to get the influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination, respectively. People aged 65 years and older were most likely to receive the recommended vaccines.1

A recent poll from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging revealed that an estimated 50% of people 50 years and older intend to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccines.2 Other significant findings include:

59% of adults aged 75 and older will likely obtain updated vaccines.

51% of adults aged 65 to 74 are expected to get vaccinated.

37% of adults aged 50 to 64 are expected to obtain the vaccine, with 55% doubtful about obtaining the vaccine.

8% of participants from all survey age groups are unsure.2

The researchers noted that the poll findings underscore the crucial role of healthcare professionals in educating patients about the benefits of vaccination, and it is particularly vital to encourage high-risk patients, especially older adults, to get vaccinated this fall. 2

A recent report from the CDC revealed that during the 2023-2024 influenza season, there were 199 pediatric deaths, which was parallel with the record high during the 2019-2020 season. An estimated 83% of the pediatric patients who died during the 2023-2024 season were not fully vaccinated, highlighting the significance of vaccination in this vulnerable patient population. 3

On September 20, 2024, the FDA approved FluMist, a weakened form of live influenza virus strains delivered via an intranasal vaccine for self or caregiver administration for preventing influenza disease caused by influenza virus subtypes A and B in people 2 through 49 years of age. It was initially approved by the FDA in 2003 for use in people 5 through 49 years of age, and in 2007, the FDA approved the use of FluMist to include children 2 through 5 years of age. In a press release, Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, stated, “Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self or caregiver administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families.” He added, “This approval adds another option for vaccination against influenza disease and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to advancing public health.” 4

On September 25, 2024, the American Lung Association announced the launch of an educational initiative to expand awareness about RSV and prevention. The initiative will place emphasis on efforts to broaden awareness about RSV and vaccination for those most vulnerable to severe illness from RSV and related complications, including adults 60 or older with chronic lung disease. The ALA notes that while the RSV vaccine was approved in 2023, according to most recent data, only 24% of older adults have been vaccinated against the RSV virus.5

Conclusion

Healthcare professionals must stay up to date about recent developments, and the most current ACIP recommendations for vaccination to effectively educate patients about vaccinations and their related clinical benefits. Through collaborative efforts, physicians and pharmacists can build patient confidence in vaccines, identify, and address common myths and misconceptions by providing patients with evidence-based facts about the efficacy and safety of vaccines and their clinical benefits.

By intensifying efforts to implement patient-centered educational initiatives and making clinical recommendations to encourage vaccination, physicians and pharmacists can assist patients in deciding to obtain vaccinations to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the broader community against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Teamwork between physicians and pharmacists can be advantageous because it provides an opportunity to reinforce the benefits of vaccination, which may encourage patients to obtain vaccinations based on their needs.