The miR-199a-5p/HIF1α dual-regulatory axis participates in hypoxia-induced aggressive phenotypes of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) cells.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Xing Chen,Jianjun Yu,Hao Tian,Xu Cai

  • Xing Chen

    Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Hunan Cancer Hospital and The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Xiangya School of Medicine, Central South University, Changsha, 410013, Hunan, China. shenxing@hnca.org.cn.

    Jianjun Yu

    Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Hunan Cancer Hospital and The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Xiangya School of Medicine, Central South University, Changsha, 410013, Hunan, China.

    Hao Tian

    Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Hunan Cancer Hospital and The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Xiangya School of Medicine, Central South University, Changsha, 410013, Hunan, China.

    Xu Cai

    Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Hunan Cancer Hospital and The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Xiangya School of Medicine, Central South University, Changsha, 410013, Hunan, China.

