The gut microbiome plays a key role in influencing several pathways and functions involved in human health, including metabolism, protection against infection, and immune regulation. Perturbation of the gut microbiome is recognised as a pathogenic factor in several gastrointestinal and extraintestinal disorders, and is increasingly considered as a therapeutic target in these conditions. Faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) is the transfer of the microbiota from healthy screened stool donors into the gut of affected patients, and is a well-established and highly effective treatment for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Despite the mechanisms of efficacy of FMT not being fully understood, it has been investigated in several chronic noncommunicable disorders, with variable results. This review aims to give an overview of mechanisms of efficacy of FMT in chronic noncommunicable disorders, and to paint the current landscape of its investigation in these medical conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic liver disorders, and also extraintestinal autoimmune conditions.