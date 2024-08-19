SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Three-year questionnaire study on human papillomavirus vaccination targeting new female college school students: Follow-up to a 2021 report to reveal the impact of a policy change in Japan.

Aug 19, 2024

Experts: Atsuko Furuno,Akiko Sukegawa,Kenji Ohshige,Yukio Suzuki,Midori Yamaguchi,Etsuko Miyagi,Yutaka Ueda,Masayuki Sekine,Taichi Mizushima

  • Atsuko Furuno

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama Minami Kyosai Hospital, Yokohama, Japan.

    Akiko Sukegawa

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan.

    Kenji Ohshige

    Center for Health Service Sciences, Yokohama National University, Yokohama, Japan.

    Yukio Suzuki

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan.

    Department of Gynecology, Kanagawa Cancer Center, Yokohama, Japan.

    Midori Yamaguchi

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan.

    Etsuko Miyagi

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan.

    Yutaka Ueda

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan.

    Masayuki Sekine

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Graduate School of Medical Science, University of the Ryukyus, Okinawa, Japan.

    Taichi Mizushima

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, Japan.

