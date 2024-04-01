SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Topical imiquimod treatment of residual or recurrent cervical intraepithelial neoplasia lesions (TOPIC-2): A randomised controlled trial.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Anna J M van de Sande,Romy van Baars,Margot M Koeneman,Cornelis G Gerestein,Arnold-Jan Kruse,Edith M G van Esch,Peggy J de Vos van Steenwijk,Caroline L P Muntinga,Sten P Willemsen,Helena C van Doorn,Folkert J van Kemenade,Helene J van Beekhuizen

  • Anna J M van de Sande

    Department of Gynaecological Oncology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Romy van Baars

    Department of Gynaecological Oncology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Margot M Koeneman

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    Cornelis G Gerestein

    Division of Imaging and Oncology, Department of Gynaecological Oncology, University Medical Centre Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands.

    Arnold-Jan Kruse

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Isala Clinics, Zwolle, the Netherlands.

    Edith M G van Esch

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Catharina Cancer Institute, Catharina Hospital, Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

    Peggy J de Vos van Steenwijk

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    GROW – School for Oncology and Developmental Biology, Maastricht University, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    Caroline L P Muntinga

    Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    GROW – School for Oncology and Developmental Biology, Maastricht University, Maastricht, the Netherlands.

    Sten P Willemsen

    Department of Epidemiology, Erasmus MC University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Helena C van Doorn

    Department of Gynaecological Oncology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Folkert J van Kemenade

    Department of Pathology, Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Helene J van Beekhuizen

    Department of Gynaecological Oncology, Erasmus MC Cancer Institute, Erasmus University Medical Centre, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

