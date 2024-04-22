SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Transcranial brain parenchyma sonography in patients with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Ivana Djordjević,Stefan Djordjević,Ana Kosać,Dragana Vučinić,Nelica Ivanović Radović,Mirjana Ždraljević,Milija Mijajlović

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ivana Djordjević

    Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youth, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Stefan Djordjević

    University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Ana Kosać

    Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youth, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Dragana Vučinić

    Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youth, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Nelica Ivanović Radović

    Institute for Children’s Diseases, Clinical Center of Montenegro, Podgorica, Montenegro.

    Faculty of Medicine, University of Montenegro, Podgorica, Montenegro.

    Mirjana Ždraljević

    University Clinical Center of Serbia, Neurology Clinic, 6, Dr Subotica Street, 11000, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Milija Mijajlović

    Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. milijamijajlovic@yahoo.com.

    University Clinical Center of Serbia, Neurology Clinic, 6, Dr Subotica Street, 11000, Belgrade, Serbia. milijamijajlovic@yahoo.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement