SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Triple Pill Protocol Safe & Effective for Reducing BP in Patients With Hypertension

Sep 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Ojji D, et al. VERONICA-Nigeria – Delivery of Optimal blood pressure Control in Africa. HOTLINE 2, ESC Congress 2024, 30 Aug–02 Sept, London, UK.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST