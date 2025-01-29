UPF Intake Linked to Active Psoriasis

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

High ultra-processed food (UPF) intake is associated with active psoriasis, according to a research letter published in JAMA Dermatology. The researchers performed a cross-sectional analysis of data from the Nutri-Net-Santé cohort study. Participants were classified by their psoriasis status (never had; non-active; active) using a validated self-diagnosis questionnaire. UPF intake in grams/day was extracted and divided into tertiles, from minimum to maximum intake (tertiles 1 and 3, respectively). The study included 18,528 participants, of whom 1,825 (10%) had psoriasis, with 803 active cases (4%). Compared with the never-had and non-active groups, the active-psoriasis group had a lower proportion of women and a higher proportion of people with a BMI greater than 30 kg/m2. High-intensity physical activity occurred less often in the active and non-active groups than in the never-had group. UPF intake differed between the active and never-had groups in an unadjusted analysis (tertile 3 OR, 1.52). High UPF intake was more likely than lower UPF intake in the active group after adjustments (tertile 3 aOR, 1.36).