Utilizing ultra-early continuous physiologic data to develop automated measures of clinical severity in a traumatic brain injury population.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Shiming Yang,Peter Hu,Konstantinos Kalpakis,Bradford Burdette,Hegang Chen,Gunjan Parikh,Ryan Felix,Jamie Podell,Neeraj Badjatia

  • Shiming Yang

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA.

    Department of Anesthesiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Peter Hu

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA.

    Department of Anesthesiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Konstantinos Kalpakis

    Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Baltimore, USA.

    Bradford Burdette

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA.

    Department of Anesthesiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Hegang Chen

    Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Gunjan Parikh

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA.

    Department of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Ryan Felix

    Fischell Department of Bioengineering, University of Maryland, College Park, USA.

    Jamie Podell

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA.

    Department of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA.

    Neeraj Badjatia

    Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, 22. S. Greene Street, G7K19, Baltimore, MD, 21201, USA. nbadjatia@som.umaryland.edu.

    Department of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, USA. nbadjatia@som.umaryland.edu.

