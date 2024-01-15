SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Value of painless transvaginal four-dimensional hysterosalpingo contrast sonography in reducing venous intravasation: a comparative study.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Mengjie Chen,Shiying Huang,Changlin Song,Xiaomin Chen,Jiajia Chen,Guojuan Bu,Huiying Zhang,Wanling Huang,Juan Fu,Erjiao Xu

  • Mengjie Chen

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Shiying Huang

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Changlin Song

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Xiaomin Chen

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Jiajia Chen

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Guojuan Bu

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Huiying Zhang

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Wanling Huang

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China.

    Juan Fu

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China. fubinhui@126.com.

    Erjiao Xu

    Department of Medical Ultrasonics, The Eighth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen, 518033, China. xuerjiao@mail.sysu.edu.cn.

