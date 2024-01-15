Value of painless transvaginal four-dimensional hysterosalpingo contrast sonography in reducing venous intravasation: a comparative study.

To investigate the value of painless transvaginal four-dimensional hysterosalpingo contrast sonography (TV 4-D HyCoSy) in reducing venous intravasation and its influencing factors through a retrospective comparative study on conventional TV 4-D HyCoSy.

A total of 451 patients were enrolled in this study from Jan. 2019 to Oct. 2021. There were 249 patients in the painless TV 4-D HyCoSy group and 202 patients in the conventional TV 4-D HyCoSy group. The incidence of venous intravasation and its related influencing factors were analyzed and compared between these two groups. The difficulty of image evaluation for the diagnosis was also compared.

There was no significant difference in the baseline characteristics between the painless group and the conventional group (p > 0.05). Compared with the conventional group, the painless group had a lower incidence of venous intravasation (16.9 vs. 24.8%; p = 0.039). Painless TV 4-D HyCoSy was more effective in reducing venous intravasation in patients with primary infertility (p = 0.032) without a history of pelvic surgery (p = 0.008) or ectopic pregnancy (p = 0.018). Logistic regression analysis demonstrated that painless TV 4-D HyCoSy and endometrial thickness > 5 mm were protective factors for venous intravasation. Moreover, the diagnostic procedure was easier in the painless group than in the conventional group (p = 0.002).

Painless TV 4D-HyCoSy may be an effective mode in reducing the incidence of venous intravasation and improving the diagnosis of patency of fallopian tubes.

© 2024. Società Italiana di Ultrasonologia in Medicina e Biologia (SIUMB).

