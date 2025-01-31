Vitamin D Reduces Risk for Preeclampsia & Preterm Labor

Photo Credit: Dragana991

Vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy significantly reduces the risk for preeclampsia (PE) and preterm labor (PTL), according to findings published by BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth. Ahmed Amer, MD, and colleagues synthesized data from PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science randomized controlled trials (RCTs) examining the effects of vitamin D supplementation on PE. 33 RCTs involving 10,613 participants were included. Vitamin D supplementation significantly reduced risk for PE by 44.8% (RR=0.55; 95% CI [0.43, 0.71]; P< 0.0001) and PTL by 30% (RR=0.70; 95% CI [0.51, 0.96]; P=0.0286). Benefits were more pronounced when the control group received a placebo rather than low-dose vitamin D. Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels significantly increased in the supplementation group (MD=32.42 nmol/L; 95% CI [20.33, 44.50]; P< 0.0001). “These findings underscore the potential value of vitamin D supplementation in prenatal care for improving maternal outcomes,” the study authors concluded.