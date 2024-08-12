SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


‘We are in control of this thing, and we know what to do now’: Pilot and process evaluation of ‘Diabetes Together’, a couples-focused intervention to support self-management of Type 2 Diabetes in South Africa.

Aug 12, 2024

Experts: Lucy Lynch,Myrna van Pinxteren,Peter Delobelle,Naomi Levitt,Buyelwa Majikela-Dlangamandla,Kate Greenwell,Nuala McGrath

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Lucy Lynch

    School of Primary care, Population sciences, and Medical education (PPM), Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Myrna van Pinxteren

    Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa (CDIA), Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town, South Africa.

    Peter Delobelle

    Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa (CDIA), Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town, South Africa.

    Department of Public Health, Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Brussel, Belgium.

    Naomi Levitt

    Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa (CDIA), Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town, South Africa.

    Buyelwa Majikela-Dlangamandla

    Chronic Diseases Initiative for Africa (CDIA), Department of Medicine, University of Cape Town, South Africa.

    Kate Greenwell

    School of Primary care, Population sciences, and Medical education (PPM), Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Nuala McGrath

    School of Primary care, Population sciences, and Medical education (PPM), Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Department of Social Statistics and Demography, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Africa Health Research Institute, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

