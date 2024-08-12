‘We are in control of this thing, and we know what to do now’: Pilot and process evaluation of ‘Diabetes Together’, a couples-focused intervention to support self-management of Type 2 Diabetes in South Africa.

We piloted the delivery of a prototype couples-focused intervention, ‘Diabetes Together’ with 14 people living with diabetes (PLWD) and their partners, in Cape Town, South Africa in 2022. We aimed to: assess feasibility of recruiting couples in this setting; explore acceptability of intervention materials and changes needed; and investigate whether our prespecified logic model captured how the intervention may work. We used questionnaires, interviews and focus groups after each workshop and after couples completed counselling. We conducted a process evaluation to identify intervention modifications and used inductive thematic analysis to explore whether the data supported our logic model. Twelve of the 14 couples completed the second workshop and 2 couples completed two counselling sessions post-workshop. Feedback showed participants appreciated the intervention and limited improvements were made. Thematic analysis identified four main themes: (1) involving partners matters; (2) group work supports solidarity with other couples; (3) improving communication between partners is crucial; and (4) taking part helped couples to take control of diabetes. Data suggested the logic model should explicitly acknowledge the importance of group education and of equalising partners’ knowledge. This pilot suggests that ‘Diabetes Together’ increased knowledge and skills within couples and could facilitate improved, collaborative self-management of diabetes.

