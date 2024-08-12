A child with recurrent headache, fever and diffuse meningeal enhancement on MRI.

Juvenile neurolupus presents primarily with neuropsychiatric manifestations which may also be the initial presentation. Such primary neuropsychiatric SLE (NPSLE) events are a consequence either of microvasculopathy and thrombosis, or of autoantibodies and inflammatory mediators. Diagnosis of NPSLE requires the exclusion of other causes, and clinical assessment directs the selection of appropriate investigations. These investigations include measurement of autoantibodies, analysis of cerebrospinal fluid, electrophysiological studies, neuropsychological assessment and neuroimaging to evaluate brain structure and function. In our patient, the disease presented with chronic headache initially diagnosed as migraine, followed by fever and paraparesis. Fundoscopy showed retinal haemorrhages. Investigations revealed anaemia, neutrophilic leucocytosis, thrombocytopenia and raised inflammatory markers (ESR 119 mm/h CRP 58 mg/L) and high globulin. MRI brain showed diffuse meningeal enhancement resembling meningitis but CSF analysis was normal. ANA and dsDNA were positive with low C3, C4. All diffuse meningeal enhancements may not be meningitis and one needs to corroborate all the clinical, biochemical and imaging analyses to come to a diagnosis.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR).

Author admin