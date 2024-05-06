A comprehensive analysis of spermatozoal RNA elements in idiopathic infertile males undergoing fertility treatment.

Current approaches to diagnosing male infertility inadequately assess the complexity of the male gamete. Beyond the paternal haploid genome, spermatozoa also deliver coding and non-coding RNAs to the oocyte. While sperm-borne RNAs have demonstrated potential involvement in embryo development, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In this study, 47 sperm samples from normozoospermic males undergoing fertility treatment using donor oocytes were sequenced and analyzed to evaluate associations between sperm RNA elements (exon-sized sequences) and blastocyst progression. A total of 366 RNA elements (REs) were significantly associated with blastocyst rate (padj < 0.05), some of which were linked to genes related to critical developmental processes, including mitotic spindle formation and both ectoderm and mesoderm specification. Of note, 27 RE-associated RNAs are predicted targets of our previously reported list of developmentally significant miRNAs. Inverse RE-miRNA expression patterns were consistent with miRNA-mediated down-regulation. This study provides a comprehensive set of REs which differ by the patient's ability to produce blastocysts. This knowledge can be leveraged to improve clinical screening of male infertility and ultimately reduce time to pregnancy.© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin