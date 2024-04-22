A descriptive study of domestic and family violence presentations to an emergency department in the Northern Territory.

Examine the nature of domestic and family violence (DFV) presentations to an ED in the Northern Territory and identify potential gaps in service delivery.

Prospective descriptive study of DFV presentations in November 2021.

A total of 70 presentations were identified, representing 1.2% of all presentations aged 16 years and older. Disproportionately impacted were First Nations people (90%), women (77.1%) and those aged less than 40 years (67.1%). Most (81.4%) arrived outside of business hours and only 37.1% were assessed by the social worker. Case complexity was increased by high rates of homelessness (30%), concurrent alcohol consumption (44.3%) and pregnancy (11.1% of females). More than a third (37.1%) had attended on one to four occasions in the previous 6 months with a DFV-related injury. Compared to non-DFV attendances, the median ED length of stay was approximately twice as long (456 vs 210 min), admissions rates to the ED short stay unit five times higher (25.7% vs 5.7%; P < 0.01, odds ratio [OR] = 5.7 and 95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.3-9.8) and rates of self-discharge prior to completion of care 9 times higher (12.9% vs 1.5%; P < 0.01, OR = 9.5 and 95% CI = 4.6-19.7).

The data highlights the need for a 24 h trauma-informed, culturally safe and integrated service to support people experiencing DFV. This could be achieved by a specialist unit designed and staffed by First Nations health practitioners.

© 2024 Australasian College for Emergency Medicine.

