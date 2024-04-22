SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

A web-based dynamic predictive model for postoperative nausea and vomiting in patient receiving gynecological laparoscopic surgery.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Jiang Liu,Shirong Fang,Lin Cheng,Liwei Wang,Yuwen Wang,Lunan Gao,Yuxiu Liu

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jiang Liu

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

    Shirong Fang

    Weifang People’s Hospital, Weifang, China.

    Lin Cheng

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

    Liwei Wang

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

    Yuwen Wang

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

    Lunan Gao

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

    Yuxiu Liu

    School of Nursing, Shandong Second Medical University, Weifang, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement