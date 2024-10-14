SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

AI Tool May Improve Reliability of MASH Clinical Trials

Oct 14, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Iyer JS, et al. AI-based automation of enrollment criteria and endpoint assessment in clinical trials in liver diseases. Nat Med. Published online August 7, 2024. doi:10.1038/s41591-024-03172-7

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement