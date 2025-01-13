SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Approaches for difficult-to-induce-seizures electroconvulsive therapy cases (DEC): a Japanese expert consensus.

Jan 13, 2025

Experts: Yoshiteru Takekita,Taro Suwa,Kazuyuki Yasuda,Hirotsugu Kawashima,Wataru Omori,Naoki Kurimoto,Takashi Tsuboi,Takamasa Noda,Nobuatsu Aoki,Ken Wada,Ken Inada,Minoru Takebayash, , ,

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yoshiteru Takekita

    Department of Neuropsychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Kansai Medical University, 10-15 Fumizono-Cho, Moriguchi, Osaka, 570-8506, Japan. takekity@takii.kmu.ac.jp.

    Taro Suwa

    Department of Psychiatry, Kyoto University Hospital, 54 Shogoin-Kawaharacho Sakyo-Ku, Kyoto, 606-8397, Japan.

    Kazuyuki Yasuda

    Faculty of Medicine, Department of Neuropsychiatry, University of Yamanashi, 1110 Shimokato, Chuo, Yamanashi, 409-3898, Japan.

    Hirotsugu Kawashima

    Department of Psychiatry, Kyoto University Hospital, 54 Shogoin-Kawaharacho Sakyo-Ku, Kyoto, 606-8397, Japan.

    Wataru Omori

    Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, Hiroshima University, Kasumi, Minami‑ku, Hiroshima, 734‑8551, Japan.

    Naoki Kurimoto

    Shigasato Hospital, 1-18-41 Shigasato, Otsu, Shiga, 520-0006, Japan.

    Takashi Tsuboi

    Department of Neuropsychiatry, Kyorin University School of Medicine, 6-20-2 Shinkawa, Mitaka-Shi, Tokyo, 181-8611, Japan.

    Takamasa Noda

    Department of Psychiatry, National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, 4-1-1, Ogawahigashi Kodaira, Tokyo, 187-8551, Japan.

    Nobuatsu Aoki

    Department of Neuropsychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Kansai Medical University, 10-15 Fumizono-Cho, Moriguchi, Osaka, 570-8506, Japan.

    Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of New South Wales, Hospital Road, Randwick, NSW, 2031, Australia.

    Black Dog Institute, Hospital Road, Randwick, NSW, 2031, Australia.

    Ken Wada

    Department of Psychiatry, Hiroshima Citizens Hospital, Hiroshima City Hospital Organization, 7-33 Moto-Machi, Naka-Ku, Hiroshima, Japan.

    Ken Inada

    Department of Psychiatry, Kitasato University School of Medicine, 1-15-1 Kitasato, Minami-Ku, Sagamihara, Kanagawa, 252-0374, Japan.

    Minoru Takebayash

    Department of Neuropsychiatry, Faculty of Life Sciences, Kumamoto University, 1-1-1 Honjo, Chuo-Ku, Kumamoto, 860-8556, Japan.

