SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Celiac Disease Linked to Higher Risk for Developing Alopecia Areata

Jan 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Alameddine R, et al. Celiac disease associated with alopecia areata: A multicenter case-control study. J Am Acad Dermatol. Published online November 21, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2024.11.023

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement