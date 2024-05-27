SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Co-design of digital public health substance use resources: A collaboration between young people and experts.

May 27, 2024

Experts: Jennifer Debenham,Louise Birrell,Nicola C Newton,Emma K Devine,Katrina E Champion,Lexine A Stapinski,Stephanie Kershaw,Shalini Arunogiri,Maree Teesson,Emily Stockings

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jennifer Debenham

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Louise Birrell

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Nicola C Newton

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Emma K Devine

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Katrina E Champion

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Lexine A Stapinski

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Stephanie Kershaw

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Shalini Arunogiri

    Monash Addiction Research Centre, Eastern Health Clinical School, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.

    Maree Teesson

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

    Emily Stockings

    The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement