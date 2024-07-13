Comparison of different types of ultrasound probes for lung ultrasound in neonates

1. Compared to the microconvex and echo probe, the linear probe is better for lung ultrasounds in neonates.

Lung ultrasound (LUS) is a powerful tool used in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units. LUS is often used to diagnose respiratory disorders and guide procedures sch as surfactant administration or chest tube placement. Unlike other ultrasound procedures such as echocardiography, the optimal probes have not been determined for LUS. This prospective, blinded, randomized study aimed to compare the performance of linear, microconvex, and echo (i.e., phased array) probes in neonate LUS. The primary outcome was the neonatologist performed lung ultrasound (NPLUS) score. One of three clinicians conducted the LUS using a standardized linear probe with a supplemental exam using either microconvex or echo probe (randomized). A randomly selected, expert evaluator blindly evaluated each patient. The linear probe had a higher NPLUS score relative to the echo and microconvex probe. These findings confirm the current recommendations to use a linear probe. The NPLUS scores were also correlated to clinical outcomes which validates its use as a diagnostic tool. A key limitation is the nature of a single-center study. The generalizability of the patients who were all hemodynamically stable could be problematic. Additionally, the results are very dependent on the clinician.



