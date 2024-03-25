SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Comprehensive insights into rheumatoid arthritis: Pathophysiology, current therapies and herbal alternatives for effective disease management.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Amrita Chatterjee,Monisha Jayaprakasan,Anirban Kr Chakrabarty,Naga Rajiv Lakkaniga,Bibhuti Nath Bhatt,Dipankar Banerjee,Avinash Narwaria,Chandra Kant Katiyar,Sunil Kumar Dubey

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Amrita Chatterjee

    Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, India.

    Monisha Jayaprakasan

    Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, India.

    Anirban Kr Chakrabarty

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

    Naga Rajiv Lakkaniga

    Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, India.

    Bibhuti Nath Bhatt

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

    Dipankar Banerjee

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

    Avinash Narwaria

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

    Chandra Kant Katiyar

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

    Sunil Kumar Dubey

    R&D Healthcare Division, Emami Ltd, Kolkata, India.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement