Comprehensive insights into rheumatoid arthritis: Pathophysiology, current therapies and herbal alternatives for effective disease management.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease characterized by immune response overexpression, causing pain and swelling in the synovial joints. This condition is caused by auto-reactive antibodies that attack self-antigens due to their incapacity to distinguish between self and foreign molecules. Dysregulated activity within numerous signalling and immunological pathways supports the disease’s development and progression, elevating its complexity. While current treatments provide some alleviation, their effectiveness is accompanied by a variety of adverse effects that are inherent in conventional medications. As a result, there is a deep-rooted necessity to investigate alternate therapeutic strategies capable of neutralizing these disadvantages. Medicinal herbs display a variety of potent bioactive phytochemicals that are effective in the complementary management of disease, thus generating an enormous potency for the researchers to delve deep into the development of novel phytomedicine against autoimmune diseases, although additional evidence and understanding are required in terms of their efficacy and pharmacodynamic mechanisms. This literature-based review highlights the dysregulation of immune tolerance in rheumatoid arthritis, analyses the pathophysiology, elucidates relevant signalling pathways involved, evaluates present and future therapy options and underscores the therapeutic attributes of a diverse array of medicinal herbs in addressing this severe disease.© 2024 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Author admin