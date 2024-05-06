Contrasting neurofunctional correlates of face- and visuospatial-processing in children and adolescents with Williams syndrome: convergent results from four fMRI paradigms.

Understanding neurogenetic mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism is complicated by their inherent clinical and genetic heterogeneity. Williams syndrome (WS), a rare neurodevelopmental condition in which both the genetic alteration (hemideletion of ~ twenty-six 7q11.23 genes) and the cognitive/behavioral profile are well-defined, offers an invaluable opportunity to delineate gene-brain-behavior relationships. People with WS are characterized by increased social drive, including particular interest in faces, together with hallmark difficulty in visuospatial processing. Prior work, primarily in adults with WS, has searched for neural correlates of these characteristics, with reports of altered fusiform gyrus function while viewing socioemotional stimuli such as faces, along with hypoactivation of the intraparietal sulcus during visuospatial processing. Here, we investigated neural function in children and adolescents with WS by using four separate fMRI paradigms, two that probe each of these two cognitive/behavioral domains. During the two visuospatial tasks, but not during the two face processing tasks, we found bilateral intraparietal sulcus hypoactivation in WS. In contrast, during both face processing tasks, but not during the visuospatial tasks, we found fusiform hyperactivation. These data not only demonstrate that previous findings in adults with WS are also present in childhood and adolescence, but also provide a clear example that genetic mechanisms can bias neural circuit function, thereby affecting behavioral traits.© 2024. This is a U.S. Government work and not under copyright protection in the US; foreign copyright protection may apply.

