SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Cross-cultural adaptation and validation of a French version of the perceived personal control questionnaire as an outcome measure instrument for genetic counseling.

Oct 28, 2024

Experts: Camille Raîche,Julie Lapointe,Célia Villafane-Bernier,Jocelyne Chiquette,Karine Bouchard,Sylvie Pelletier,Arian Omeranovic,Philippe Fortier,Claire Brousseau,Sophie Lauzier,Johanne Hébert,Michel Dorval,Hermann Nabi

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Camille Raîche

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Julie Lapointe

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Célia Villafane-Bernier

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Jocelyne Chiquette

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    CHU de Québec-Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Karine Bouchard

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    CHU de Québec-Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Sylvie Pelletier

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Arian Omeranovic

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Philippe Fortier

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Claire Brousseau

    CHU de Québec-Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Sophie Lauzier

    Faculty of Pharmacy, Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Population Health and Optimal Health Practices Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec City, Quebec, Canada.

    Johanne Hébert

    CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches Research Center, Lévis, Quebec, Canada.

    Department of Health Science, Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR), Lévis Campus, Lévis, Quebec, Canada.

    Michel Dorval

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Faculty of Pharmacy, Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    CISSS Chaudière-Appalaches Research Center, Lévis, Quebec, Canada.

    Hermann Nabi

    Oncology Division, CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

    Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval, Québec, Quebec, Canada.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement