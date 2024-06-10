Deep learning models for predicting the survival of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma based on a surveillance, epidemiology, and end results (SEER) database analysis.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common malignancy with poor survival and requires long-term follow-up. Hence, we collected information on patients with Primary Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the United States from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and EndResults (SEER) database. We used this information to establish a deep learning with a multilayer neural network (the NMTLR model) for predicting the survival rate of patients with Primary Hepatocellular Carcinoma. HCC patients pathologically diagnosed between January 2011 and December 2015 in the SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) database of the National Cancer Institute of the United States were selected as study subjects. We utilized two deep learning-based algorithms (DeepSurv and Neural Multi-Task Logistic Regression [NMTLR]) and a machine learning-based algorithm (Random Survival Forest [RSF]) for model training. A multivariable Cox Proportional Hazards (CoxPH) model was also constructed for comparison. The dataset was randomly divided into a training set and a test set in a 7:3 ratio. The training dataset underwent hyperparameter tuning through 1000 iterations of random search and fivefold cross-validation. Model performance was assessed using the concordance index (C-index), Brier score, and Integrated Brier Score (IBS). The accuracy of predicting 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year survival rates was evaluated using Receiver Operating Characteristic (ROC) curves, calibration plots, and Area Under the Curve (AUC). The primary outcomes were the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year overall survival rates. Models were developed using DeepSurv, NMTLR, RSF, and Cox Proportional Hazards regression. Model differentiation was evaluated using the C-index, calibration with concordance plots, and risk stratification capability with the log-rank test. The study included 2197 HCC patients, randomly divided into a training cohort (70%, n = 1537) and a testing cohort (30%, n = 660). Clinical characteristics between the two cohorts showed no significant statistical difference (p > 0.05). The deep learning models outperformed both RSF and CoxPH models, with C-indices of 0.735 (NMTLR) and 0.731 (DeepSurv) in the test dataset. The NMTLR model demonstrated enhanced accuracy and well-calibrated survival estimates, achieving an Area Under the Curve (AUC) of 0.824 for 1-year survival predictions, 0.813 for 3-year, and 0.803 for 5-year survival rates. This model’s superior calibration and discriminative ability enhance its utility for clinical prognostication in Primary Hepatocellular Carcinoma. We deployed the NMTLR model as a web application for clinical practice. The NMTLR model have potential advantages over traditional linear models in prognostic assessment and treatment recommendations. This novel analytical approach may provide reliable information on individual survival and treatment recommendations for patients with primary liver cancer.© 2024. The Author(s).

