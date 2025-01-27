Development and implementation of a Sezer gastrostomy care bundle using the Knowledge to Action framework.

This project aimed to develop an evidence-based nursing care bundle after gastrostomy feeding tube insertion and implement it into clinical practice using the Knowledge to Action (KTA) framework.

This mixed-method design project was conducted in a university hospital between December 2021 and June 2022. The project was carried out in four phases: (1) development of an evidence-based care bundle, (2) education for care bundle training, (3) implementation of the care bundle, (4) evaluation of the care bundle. Nurses’ compliance with bundles was measured using All-or-None measurement. The analysis of the qualitative interview conducted was performed using the content analysis method of Graneheim and Lundman.

The developed Sezer gastrostomy care bundle consists of three parameters (peristomal area care, tube feeding, and medication administration through the feeding tube) and a total of 14 elements to be applied by nurses under these parameters. Compliance rates for peristomal area care, tube feeding, and medication administration through feeding tube parameters were 100%, 98.66%, and 98.66%, respectively. Two themes and six subthemes emerged: (1) reflection of using the Sezer gastrostomy care bundle on nursing care and (2) adoption of Sezer gastrostomy care bundle.

The gastrostomy care bundle was developed in accordance with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement’s recommendations. The KTA framework provided an appropriate structure to transform evidence into practice, meticulously address barriers, evaluate outcomes, and ensure sustainability. The project found that nurses complied with all its parameters. Studies evaluating the effect of the gastrostomy care bundle on patient outcomes are recommended.

