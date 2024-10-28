SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Development and Validation of Machine Learning Models for Predicting Tumor Progression in OSCC.

Oct 28, 2024

Experts: Xueying Mei,Wenhao Luo,Wan Duan,Zhuming Guo,Xiaomei Lao,Sien Zhang,Le Yang,Bin Zeng,Jianbin Gong,Wei Deng,Guiqing Liao,Yujie Liang

  • Xueying Mei

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Wenhao Luo

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Wan Duan

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Zhuming Guo

    Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Sun Yat-sen Cancer Center, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Xiaomei Lao

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Sien Zhang

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Le Yang

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Bin Zeng

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Jianbin Gong

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Wei Deng

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guiqing Liao

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Yujie Liang

    Hospital of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Stomatology, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Guanghua School of Stomatology, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

